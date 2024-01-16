Madonna Accidentally Shouts Out WRONG CITY To Fans During Toronto Concert!

Madonna had an oopsie!

The Queen of Pop made her way north of the border to show Toronto what she’s made of last week, but it sounds like she’s still Hung Up on Boston! During a Friday concert in the Canadian city, the Like A Virgin singer tried to get the anticipation going for her Celebration Tour show… But sadly, she totally missed the mark! In a clip of now-viral footage uploaded by TikTok user @lastwrestlinghistorian, the Vogue songstress confidently asked the crowd:

“Are you ready, Boston? Oh s**t, are you ready, Toronto?”

LOLz!! Watch (below):

The confused crowd cheered as she quickly realized her mistake and corrected herself:

“Are you guys mad at me because I said ‘Hello, Boston?’ I’m sorry. What kind of f**ked up s**t is that?”

Boy, Boston must have left a memorable mark on her! Either that or she just had a senior moment… The superstar IS 65!

Hilariously, she added:

“That would be like if you guys were saying, ‘Hey, Lady GaGa’s playing tonight!’ I wouldn’t like that. I mean, you know, nothing against Lady GaGa. Love her. I do! I love anyone shorter than me!”

Ohhh, Madonna! Gotta love her! At least she played it off so quickly and humorously. Not ideal, but she definitely made the best of it — and then she gave ’em a kick-ass show!!

