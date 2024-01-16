Emmys 2024: Ariana DeBose & Bella Ramsey Squash Beef After Critics’ Choice Awards Diss!

Ariana DeBose and Bella Ramsey are squashing their beef.

One day after The Last of Us star fired off a joke at the West Side Story actress’ expense, the two are hugging it out. In a pic captured at the Emmys on Monday night and shared on Instagram by writer Evan Ross Katz, the Brit and the Broadway darling can be seen holding each other tight in an embrace. Evan captioned the photo:

“Incredible! Here’s Bella Ramsey and Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose hugging at tonight’s Emmy Awards.”

So sweet! While we may not know what exactly was said between the pair, he pointed out how nice it was to see the moment after Ariana was visibly pretty upset about being grouped in with “actors who think they can sing” during the Critics’ Choice Awards. He wrote:

“It’s particularly poignant because of a joke that Ramsey was fed in their teleprompter at the Critics’ Choice Awards yesterday which categorized DeBose among “Actors Who Think They Are Singers.”

See (below):

Awww!

We’re sure the 20-year-old felt bad… Even though it was just a joke read off a teleprompter, it was still Bella who read it! We’re glad to see them hashing things out.

