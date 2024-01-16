Emmys 2024: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Make Out On The Red Carpet!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker returned to the spotlight post-baby this week. And just like you’d expect, they made a show of it!

The Kardashians star walked the red carpet at the Emmys on Monday night with her husband, who performed the drums during Anthony Anderson‘s opening monologue. They stepped out in twinning black suits and matching sunglasses, posing for photos while holding hands. The Blink-182 star also pulled the model in for a quick makeout sesh in front of all the cameras! Hot!

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker walked the Emmy's silver carpet with his wife Kourtney Kardashian. Barker helped host Anthony Anderson’s sprightly seven-minute monologue, guesting on drums for a cover of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.” pic.twitter.com/wHJw1ZBLtQ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 16, 2024

This marks the 44-year-old’s first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her youngest child (and first with the rock star), Rocky Thirteen, back in November. Ever since then, she’s been keeping an incredibly low profile, except for a few postpartum glimpses of herself on socials.

Now, thanks to this new sighting, we know she’s looking AH-mazing! And, she seems to be doing really well after adding the little one to her family! It’s good news, too, considering the family’s been pulled into some drama this past week after Trav’s ex Shanna Moakler aired their dirty laundry on the Dumb Blonde podcast. But that doesn’t seem to be weighing on them at all judging by this outing!!

