Phew! Madonna Is 'Back Home' After Hospitalization For 'Serious Bacterial Infection'

Good news!

After a very frightening health scare, Madonna is on the road to recovery. A source told People on Thursday that the 64-year-old has checked out of the hospital where she was receiving treatment for a “serious bacterial infection.” They shared:

“She’s back home and feeling better.”

What a relief!

If you missed the shocking news, on Wednesday, the singer’s manager Guy Oseary announced via Instagram that the Queen of Pop was hospitalized on Saturday, which led to a “several day stay in the ICU.” He didn’t provide many other details, except to insist she was expected to make a “full recovery.”

According to Page Six, Madonna was found unresponsive and rushed to a hospital in New York City over the weekend. She was reportedly intubated for roughly one night before having it removed. By Wednesday, People‘s insider told them she was “out of the ICU and recovering.” We are so glad to hear she is doing better! How scary!

As the manager previously announced, the Material Girl vocalist’s main priority at this time will be on her health. That means her upcoming tour, which was scheduled to begin next month, has been postponed until she is feeling at the top of her game again. We are sending her love and healing vibes right now! Get well soon!

