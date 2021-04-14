Madonna SLAMS Instagram Troll In Response To Gun Control Criticism: 'Of Course Your Name Is Karen'

Madonna is not playing around — nor should she.

On Monday, the 62-year-old pop star took to Instagram to post a powerful video about gun violence, mass shootings, and the desperate need to make a major policy change in the United States.

Related: School Shooting Survivors Show They’re Serious About Ending Gun Violence In America

As you can see (below), the video — posted in the wake of the tragic Daunte Wright shooting — is powerful, emotional, and highly charged:

But the real fire went down in the comments section.

Just as you’d expect, thousands of fans (and non-fans, TBH) descended on the post to comment with their opinions about gun control, gun violence, mass shootings, and the like.

Related: Madonna Cited In Bat S**t Crazy Trump Impeachment Defense!

As emotionally charged as the whole landscape was, though, one particular comment stood out for the pop superstar. Made by a woman named Karen (yes, really), it criticized Madge for not living “in the real world” and having armed bodyguards.

The real-life Karen wrote (below):

“I would bet you have people with guns to protect you and your family. But the little people can be left unarmed. If you take the guns away criminals will ALWAYS find weapons. The rest of us innocent people will be victims. You live behind high walls with protection. You do not live in the real world. Criminals do not fear police, judges, or jail. But if we are a [sic] armed society they would fear the victims.”

Um… OK then!

Madge didn’t hold back in her response, though. Slamming the “real world” assertion, Madonna countered:

“B**ch I don’t have any security or armed guards around me. Come see me and tell me to my face how not real my world is. I dare you. You know nothing about me or my life. The only criminals I see right now are the police who are paid to protect the people. But police are protected by judges and the criminal justice system which is a joke because there is no justice if you are a person of color. Of course your name is Karen.”

Amen to EVERYTHING there about the police! And the Karen part… LOLz! Sorry, lady!

Anyways, here’s the full exchange (below):

Jeez!

Social media can be intense… to say the least. Don’t f**k with Madge, though, because she’ll come for you in the comments section. Lesson learned or nah??

And seriously, who would’ve ever guessed the woman’s name was actually Karen. Too funny. Too perfect!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]