Pregnant Hilary Duff Has COVID After Family Trip To Disneyland!

Oh no! Hilary Duff has Covid!

Late on Thursday night, the Lizzie McGuire alum took to Instagram to reveal that she and her hubby Matthew Koma contracted the scary virus after their recent family trip to Disneyland — but their daughters, Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, do NOT have it!

She said in a Story video of her and Matthew laid up in bed with masks on:

“We have Covid and our kids don’t so now we wear masks again”

The How I Met Your Father star also shares son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

She then panned the camera over to her musician husband, who looked hard at work on his laptop, noting:

“Someone’s going to be a DJ again”

He responded:

“Why are you putting me on blast like that? I’m just trying to have a little fun in my undies”

The pair seem to be in good spirits, but we can’t help but think about how scary getting the virus while carrying a bun in the oven probably is… We mean, she JUST announced the news of her fourth child last week! The Mayo Clinic says the risk for pregnant women “is low,” but chances of premature birth, stillbirth, or pregnancy loss increase — but let’s just hope for a healthy pregnancy!

We’re sending healing energy her way! Share some love in the comments down below!

[Images via Hilary Duff/Instagram & CBS/YouTube]