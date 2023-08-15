Tina Knowles Shuts Down 'Ridiculous' Beyoncé Toilet Seat Rumor!

Tina Knowles is addressing those Beyoncé tour requirements — well, that one anyway!

Earlier this month, a report came out that Queen Bey has very rigid must-haves for her throne while on tour… personal toilet seats! A source told The Sun Bey pays thousands of dollars to have fresh, untouched toilet seats flown around the world to wherever she’s touring so that she never has to sit on a used one!

It may sound extra, but as the insider put it, when one of the most celebrated artists in the world makes a demand, she gets it accommodated! The source explained at the time:

“Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything. Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts and a personal toilet seat happens to be one.”

Whatever floats her boat!

When the report came out, it was even accompanied by a leaked backstage pic of a storage crate aptly labeled “Beyoncé toilet seats” — which the insider said gets hauled around everywhere with her. Except now, the Summer Renaissance singer’s momma is challenging the claims!

On Monday, Tina defended her daughter like any momma bear would, telling TMZ the rumors are “so ridiculous.” She explained that while the storage crates may be labeled “toilet seats,” they actually contain something much different:

“Those are stands that you put fans on, they’re called toilet seats.”

Uhhh, we’re not saying that’s untrue, but… we’ve definitely never heard it!

The 69-year-old added that the idea of her superstar daughter requesting custom toilet seats is just “too much.” But at the end of the day it is Beyoncé, so we totally wouldn’t judge if it were true! We mean, why make the money if you can’t spend it on your butt?? LOLz!

This all comes after the protective mother shut down claims that Bey intentionally left Lizzo’s name out of her hit, Break My Soul (The Queens Remix), while performing live in Foxborough, Massachusetts in the wake of the Truth Hurts singer’s shocking lawsuit reveal. Tina said, per the Neighborhood Talk:

“She also didn’t say her own sisters [sic] name [y’all] should really stop.”

A mother is going to ride for her children!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Tina, or is her story a cover up? Let us know in the comments down below!

