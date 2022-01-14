Is Kanye West’s New Girl Julia Fox Starring In Madonna's Biopic!?

It appears Madonna might be enlisting Julia Fox for a special collaboration!

On Thursday, the 63-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from when she hung out with the new couple Kanye West and Fox, plus professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and football player Antonio Brown at the celebrity hot spot restaurant Delilah in West Hollywood. However, the random star-studded group photos aren’t what captured followers’ attention! It was the post’s caption, in which Madonna seemingly hinted that the Uncut Gems actress could be playing the pop sensation in a biopic about her life!

Kicking off the gallery of images with her arm around Julie while the pair are sprawled out on the couch, Madonna wrote:

“Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up…………………”

Fox also re-posted the snapshot from the night, adding:

“MOTHER @madonna.”

While Madonna has not confirmed whether the 31-year-old is really set to play in the film, many in the comments section rushed to give their opinion on the possible casting choice, with many agreeing that Julia looks a lot like a younger version of the icon.

“You think she is talking about Julie playing her? “Julia is perfect play the role of you.” “Yes…can’t wait for this movie”

Others in the comments section also thought she could pull off portraying her bestie, Debi Mazar. Back in October, Madonna teased on Insta that she was “almost finished” with the script for the biopic. Although the cast has not been revealed, the Material Girl hitmaker has signed on to be the co-screenwriter, producer, and director.

Do you think Julia should play Madonna in the movie, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon, Ivan Nikolov/WENN]