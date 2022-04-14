Maisie Williams Reveals What Convinced Her To Do Her First Nudity In Upcoming Sex Pistols Biopic

Maisie Williams is taking a huge leap with her next role!

The Emmy nominee has spent the past couple years since Game Of Thrones ended working on developing apps, investing, writing, podcasting, and working to promote sustainability in fashion. She’s barely had time for acting. But when the opportunity came up to work with legendary UK director Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, 28 Days Later, Slumdog Millionaire) on his long-anticipated Sex Pistols biopic, she went old school — sending in an audition tape hoping for a role like most everyone else she knew.

After not hearing anything “for ages” she was finally sent the info for the role she’d be fighting for: Jordan, the model who pioneered the punk fashion aesthetic in 1970s London. The only catch? Playing the part required a LOT of nudity. Jordan was known for going topless or wearing completely see-through clothes, always making the boldest statement possible with her look.

While Game Of Thrones was obviously known for its nudity and sex scenes as much as its CGI dragons, Maisie wasn’t a part of that aspect of the show. Heck, she started playing Arya at just 12 years old. When she did eventually have a love scene in the final season — in which she showed just a little bit of sideboob — some fans nearly revolted!

She’s still never done nudity in film or TV, and she was trepidatious to start. As she told British GQ Style this week, it was a major hurdle for her “just because of everything that happens in the industry and all the horror stories I’ve heard.” She added:

“I want to be in this show because I’m the best person to do this, not because I’m the only girl who’ll take her top off.”

She messaged the show’s casting directors telling them her concerns. Boyle sent back a note personally, explaining what this character was all about. As Maisie explains:

“Jordan was a political statement. Her entire ethos was turning the male gaze in on itself, and it was overtly sexual in a way that made other people feel ashamed.”

That’s a reason for nudity that the 24-year-old could get behind! She declared:

“If I take my top off, I want to make other people feel uncomfortable.”

Ha! So she went for it, auditioning for Boyle over Zoom in a sheer top with no bra. The filmmaker saw how serious she was about the role! She told the mag:

“And it worked out. I got the part.”

She continued to give the part everything, as we’ve already seen. Late last year paparazzi captured pics of her filming — riding a bicycle in classic Jordan style, wearing a clear raincoat with nothing underneath.

However, she assures everyone that while she went hard, she didn’t go full method like Shia LaBeouf or anything:

“I definitely didn’t like, do any drugs.”

However, she try to stay off her phone, saying in those days “you weren’t in constant contact with people, so I tried to calm my mind of modern-day stresses.”

Another level of stress? The real-life Jordan, who only passed away earlier this year at the age of 66, was actually on set! It helped Maisie learn her cool, confident mannerisms more, but was also “a lot of pressure.” However, Maisie says:

“But honestly, I never needed to feel any type of way. Jordan was never confrontational. She just knew what was what, and if things weren’t right, she’d say.”

Sounds like these two have a lot in common!

All episodes of Pistol , which Maisie promises is “going to make you feel things” on May 31 only on Hulu!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN/FX on Hulu/YouTube.]