Woman Detained By FBI Following Mid-Air Fight With Unmasked Man On Delta Airlines Flight (VIDEO)

A woman flying from Tampa, Florida to Atlanta was detained by the FBI after the plane she was traveling on landed in the Georgia capital two days before Christmas, all because she allegedly caused a “mid-air disturbance” on board.

According to media reports, Patricia Cornwall was detained by the Atlanta PD and later transferred over to the FBI for investigation after landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on December 23 on a Delta Airlines flight. Cornwall came under police suspicion after allegedly striking another passenger with a punch in an apparent flap over wearing masks during the flight.

Cornwall’s reported actions appear to have been at least partially captured on video, too. A public social media post shows a woman purported to be Cornwall standing in an aisle and cursing at a seated male passenger, yelling at him multiple times to put on his mask. After some length of argument, the woman strikes the seated older man in the face with her hand, as flight crew members attempt to detain her.

You can watch the nearly two-minute-long video of the altercation, including the strike itself, here:

Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2021

In a public statement released on Christmas Day, Atlanta PD officials confirmed that they were investigating a mid-air disturbance on that particular flight from Tampa, telling the media:

“When the aircraft arrived at the gate, officers were able to meet with exiting passengers who advised that the suspect, Ms. Patricia Cornwall had caused a disturbance while in the air. This disturbance [led] to the injury of fellow passengers and Delta employees. Based on the statements gathered and visible evidence, officers detained Ms. Cornwall and contacted the on-call FBI agent.”

It is unclear if this passenger has been charged with anything, but mid-air violence is a major security issue that the feds take very seriously. Last month, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered state attorneys general to prioritize prosecuting the cases of people who “endanger the safety of passengers, flight crews, and flight attendants.” Not great timing for the woman in the video, it would appear…

Here’s more on the situation, via 11 Alive (below):

