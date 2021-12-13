Man Streams On Facebook Live To Confess Killing Ex-Girlfriend Before Murdering Ex-Wife And Turning Gun On Himself

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Maryland man reportedly killed his ex-girlfriend and his ex-wife, and then turned the gun on himself after confessing to the alleged crime spree on Facebook Live.

Rajaee Black admitted in a live-streaming video that he had allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend, Tara Labang, at some point over the weekend. He then horrifically said on camera that he would kill his ex-wife Wendy Natalie Black at her apartment in the Baltimore area next.

According to police, in the horrific live-streamed video, the 44-year-old admitted to shooting Labang “in the head,” explaining the act to his social media audience in the chilling clip:

“I just did something crazy, man. I just shot my ex-girlfriend in the head, yo. Um, felt like a dream. I never thought I would be that guy.”

OMG…

Black claimed that he was distraught over long-standing child custody issues with both Labang and his ex-wife, saying “s**t has been real crazy” amid the ongoing legal battles.

He then indicated he did not want to go to prison while chillingly explaining he was at his ex-wife’s Baltimore area-apartment, and waiting for her to show up so that he could kill her:

“The person that really started my depression and all of this is my ex-wife. So, she next. And then I’m going to do myself, too. But I just wanted to say this to people: Don’t play with people’s emotions, man. Don’t lie on these men.”

And then horrifically, Black noticed his wife was coming to the door. Calmly speaking to his viewers on camera before cutting off the stream abruptly, he said:

“Oh, here’s my ex-wife right now.”

After the stream cut off, he allegedly shot and killed the 42-year-old woman. He reportedly then shot himself.

Cops say the former couple’s two children were found unharmed in Black’s BMW parked outside the apartment building. In a statement to the media, the Howard County Police Department revealed their theory of the case and confirmed the kids’ current status:

“Investigators believe Rajaee Black came to Columbia after having just committed a domestic homicide a short time earlier in Baltimore. The children have been placed in a safe environment and did not witness the incident. Police are not releasing the names, genders or ages of the children for their privacy.”

According to the Baltimore Sun, a neighbor claimed their Ring doorbell camera picked up the sound of six gunshots at the time of the attack. Police responded immediately and found both Rajaee and Wendy dead inside the vestibule of her Columbia, Maryland apartment. Labang, who was positively identified by authorities on Monday morning, was apparently shot and killed at a separate location.

Per the newspaper, court records indicate that the ex-couple had been involved in a custody battle that stretched all the way back to 2018. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott denounced the horrible effects of gun violence in domestic situations such as these, telling the media:

“We’re talking about a neighborhood that’s a bustling neighborhood, a great neighborhood, but it is shaken now because one of their neighbors has been taken from them, taken from the community, simply because someone doesn’t know how to move on. That’s something that we should no longer accept on our streets.”

So terrible.

Here’s more on the tragic incident and the follow-up investigation from WMAR-2 News (below):

Just absolutely sickening. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and loved ones of the two women so tragically killed in this instance. And even more so to the children who must now deal with the aftermath of this awful situation.

[Image via WMAR-2 News/YouTube]