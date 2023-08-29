Mandy Moore Reflects On Past With Andy Roddick 20 Years Later -- & Brooklyn Decker Responds!

Mandy Moore is taking a trip down memory lane!

On Instagram Monday, the singer shared a link to a new GQ article featuring her ex beau Andy Roddick. The new interview with the former tennis star dives into his life and where he’s been since his US Open win two decades ago. And Mandy just couldn’t let the news go by without offering a little congratulations to her former flame!

She shared a pro photo of the 40-year-old to her Stories, and wrote:

“Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we’re not in touch, I was so moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he’s [led] since. I’m so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone, Andy!”

So sweet!

Mandy and Andy had a short-lived relationship from 2003-2004. The This Is Us alum wasn’t the only one celebrating the Nebraska native’s incredible milestone, though! His wife Brooklyn Decker also took to the ‘gram and shared a photo of her hubby, writing in the caption:

“This month’s @gq reflects on the 20 years since Andy won the US Open. Ever the recluse, this article offers a glimpse into who Andy was when he was playing and who he’s become since.”

To which the Candy songstress responded in the comments:

“I loved this article. Congrats on the 20th Anniversary of the Open!”

The Sports Illustrated model even sent a message back to her man’s ex girlfriend, and said:

“@mandymooremm You’re a class act. You were a huge part of his life (and actually there ) during that time “

Aww! We love to see it!

FWIW, the two ladies of Andy’s life have seemingly always had a civil relationship with one another. Brooklyn even joked to Access Hollywood about it back in 2020:

“I still harbor anger towards Mandy, because she got his good years! She got the hair, she got the U.S. Open Championship, she got the good stuff!”

LOLz!

