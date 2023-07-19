Mandy Moore Earns PENNIES For This Is Us Residuals!

Mandy Moore is on the frontlines in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike — and for good reason.

As working Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America members continue their fierce battle against Hollywood’s biggest production companies for fair wages, better working conditions, and MUCH more, some major players are stepping up to bat to show us the reality of residuals in a digital and streaming era — and Mandy is speaking up.

On Tuesday, the Tangled voice actress firmly planted herself at the Disney picket line in Burbank, California in support of the strike… You may be thinking since she’s become a household name from her role as a Disney princess, and the matriarch in NBC’s highly acclaimed This Is Us, she’s set for life, right? Well, not so much.

The 39-year-old spoke with The Hollywood Reporter while striking, where she made some shocking revelations about her residual checks for the hit show:

“The residual issue is a huge issue. We’re in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another … but many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills.”

Shockingly, she revealed she’s received “very tiny, like 81-cent checks” for her role in the Disney-produced show, adding that her “business manager” has received even less:

“I was talking with my business manager who said he’s received a residual for a penny and two pennies.”

That’s absolutely wild! And Moore is one of the lucky working actors to make it big… We really hope Hollywood wakes up and smells the roses and recognizes their actors’ and writers’ talent SOON. They deserve it.

