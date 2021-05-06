You Will NEVER Guess The Father Of Jan's Baby! The Office's Final Secret Revealed!

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey just dropped a major The Office bombshell!

As fans know, one of the biggest mysteries of the show is the identity of Jan Levinson’s (Melora Hardin) baby daddy. While Michael Scott (Steve Carell) initially thought he was the father after discovering Jan was pregnant in the Season 4 episode Goodbye, Toby, she revealed that she went to a sperm bank while they were dating.

Jan explains why she made this choice in a talking head interview, telling cameras:

“If I was 22 and I had lots of time to have lots of children, then sure let’s let Michael have a shot at one of them but honestly I need to make this one count.”

LOLz, ouch!

Yet while Jan’s motives were made clear in the episode, the identity of the sperm donor was never revealed… until now!

During the May 5 Office Ladies podcast, hosts Fischer and Kinsey spilled some major tea while discussing the episode, sharing that the identity of Jan’s sperm donor was in the shooting draft script but didn’t make it to the deleted scenes.

And in true The Office fashion, the reveal is quite hilarious: it turns out that Jan’s baby daddy is very famous! Angela recalled:

“Jenna, in the script — and it didn’t make it to the deleted scenes — Jan reveals whose sperm she bought. Jan says, ‘You have to pay top dollar, but it’s worth it. Now, here’s the best part. I got Andy Roddick’s sperm.’”

Ha! Yes, tennis legend Andy Roddick!

She continued:

“And Jan looks to Michael like she’s expecting him to be very impressed. And Michael says, ‘The tennis player?’ And Jan says, ‘Well, it’s a little more than that. He’s the sixth-ranked player in the world and he’s won four grand slams.’ … And Michael says, ‘That’s a lot of grand slams, I guess.’ And Jan says, ‘And he’s a humanitarian, something with orphans.’ And Michael is quiet and Jan goes, ‘Michael?’ And Michael says, ‘Can I just sit here for a minute without more things coming into my head?’”

As for why the writers chose Roddick as the father? The Office Ladies hosts explained that it was because the athlete was friends with Rainn Wilson and visited their set!

Fischer elaborated:

“Andy Roddick was friends with Rainn Wilson and he was a big fan of The Office and he came by the set. I have to imagine that the reason they wrote it as being Andy Roddick’s sperm was a little bit of a nod to Andy, who has an amazing sense of humor.”

The actress went on to note that she was also friendly with Roddick, as she and her hubby would go to the athlete’s matches and sit with his wife, Brooklyn Decker. She added:

“I am so sad for his sake that this did not stay in the episode.”

Kinsey concluded:

“So Andy Roddick is the father of Jan’s baby. That’s in the shooting draft. It didn’t make it to the screen or the deleted scenes, but I thought that was hilarious and I had to share.”

We love it — and Andy did too when he found out! The star wrote on Twitter after the revelation made its rounds on social media:

Jan may have questionable taste in boyfriends, but she sure knows how to pick a good sperm donor!

[Image via NBC]