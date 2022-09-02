When Mariah Carey Called Meghan Markle A ‘Diva’, She Meant In An ‘Empowering’ Way!

Mariah Carey wants to make one thing clear to everyone: when she called Meghan Markle a diva earlier this week, she 100 percent meant it as a compliment! Ha!

As we previously reported, things got a bit tense during Tuesdays episode of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast when Mariah pointed out the 41-year-old’s diva ways. The Hero artist quickly called out Meghan when the duchess said she did not “connect” with that “persona” on the show, saying:

“You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don’t act like [you don’t].”

Whoa! Only Mariah has the guts to say that to the woman’s face!

The comment immediately had taken Meghan aback, even getting her “squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt,” as she later narrated on the podcast. She went on to say at the time:

“My mind was genuinely spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that. I just kept thinking in that moment, ‘Was my girl crush coming to a quick demise? Does she actually not see me?’”

But on Friday, the Elusive Chanteuse took to Twitter to address the awkward podcast moment, saying she only called Meghan a diva in the most “empowering meaning of the word” possible! Mariah wrote:

“Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about “The Duality of Diva.” Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!! #Archetypes”

Yesss!!!

Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about “The Duality of Diva.” Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!! #Archetypes https://t.co/sOOQ25RoeB — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 2, 2022

On the podcast, the Duchess of Sussex noted she immediately had some “nervous laughter” after she thought Mariah was trying to get in a “dig” by calling her a diva. But quickly, Meghan said the Queen of Christmas “jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear that when she said diva, she was talking about the way I dress, the posture, the clothing” — and not her personality. Mariah explained at the time:

“Let’s pretend that you weren’t so beautiful, and didn’t have the whole thing, and didn’t have gorgeous ensembles, you maybe wouldn’t get as much diva stuff. I don’t care, I’m like, ‘When I can, I’m gonna give you diva.’”

Time and time again, the word gets thrown around in such a negative way — so it’s nice to see someone always embracing it in such a positive light. And you know, it kind of makes sense that the 53-year-old Grammy winner sees “diva” as complimentary. For her, it’s game recognize game! Ha!

Reactions to Mariah’s diva comment, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

