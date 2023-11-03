Mariah Carey Pranks Jimmy Kimmel By Bringing Christmas To His Bedroom At 2 AM!

Halloween may be the domain of trickster Jimmy Kimmel — but as soon as the calendar page peels over to November, it’s Christmastime! That means Mariah Carey takes over!

And yes, she’s even got the pranks covered now!

Video: Jimmy’s NEW Halloween Prank Revealed!

On Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, special guest Mariah Carey showed up not in studio but in Jimmy’s bedroom — at 2 am! In the tradition of Rihanna and Dua Lipa, she burst into his room and blasted her hit song All I Want For Christmas Is You. Why? To deliver an ominous message: It’s Time.

See the hilarious moment Jimmy gets covered in fake snow while his wife Molly McNearney dances in celebration (below)!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube.]