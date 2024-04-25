Matty Healy's Mom HILARIOUSLY Reacts To Taylor Swift's TTPD

Matty Healy’s mom isn’t paying any mind to Taylor Swift‘s new album! At least that’s what she wants you to think… We think…

For those who don’t know, Denise Welch is one of the hosts of British daytime mainstay Loose Women — kind of like their version of The View. On Thursday’s episode, Denise was asked to give her hot take on The Tortured Poets Department — after all, it’s the biggest story in music right now, why shouldn’t they cover? Of course, her co-stars know very well the story has been how much the album is VERY much about her son! LOLz! So how did she respond??

When asked if she had heard the new music, Denise hilariously quipped:

“I wasn’t aware she had an album out at all, I haven’t heard anything about it.”

LOLz! Very convincing, Denise! Amid her co-hosts’ knowing laughter, she added another subtle jab, saying:

“Anyway, I wish her all the best.”

Hah! It’s giving “bless her heart” isn’t it? Living part of the year in Nashville, Taylor will certainly be familiar with the faux gentility! Seriously though, the sass was just oozing out of that shady response! See the funny clip (below):

Matty's mom Denise wished Taylor Swift "all the best" after the album was briefly discussed on Loose Women today ????✨ pic.twitter.com/Vi3S2FR6Ek — tina ⎕✨ i was late but i arrived (@hazyheadbigcity) April 25, 2024

LMFAO!

You just have to respect it tbh! Just like The 1975 frontman, the 65-year-old is staying vaguely positive when it comes to the singer! Even though they surely must feel otherwise!

When confronted by paparazzi earlier this week, Matty was questioned about his “diss track” on the double record, to which he simply said, via ET:

“My diss track? Oh! I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good.”

Oh, he hasn’t heard it? The apple didn’t fall too far from the tree there, did it?

Despite downplaying the drama, Matty’s whole family was said to be relieved with the way the couple’s fast and furious romance was portrayed in the new music. Shocking considering all the heartbreaking lyrics that were supposedly penned about the Chocolate singer. But if they were expecting something worse, maybe that’s why they’re trying to avoid sparking any additional controversy now?? They’re just hoping this will blow over soon?

But we sure ain’t buying their totally chill, “oh is that album out” reactions! What about YOU? How do you think they really feel about TTPD? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Amelia Dimoldenberg/YouTube]