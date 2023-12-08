Are Mariah Carey & BF Bryan Tanaka Over?! She Says ‘Last Year Wasn’t The Greatest’ Amid Breakup Rumors!

It’s been a tough year for Mariah Carey — possibly because she ended her relationship with her longtime on-and-off boyfriend Bryan Tanaka!

The (maybe former???) couple sparked breakup rumors last month when the 40-year-old choreographer did not show up for the singer’s first show of her Merry Christmas One and All! tour. He has been a mainstay on Mariah’s tours since 2006, whether in the audience or dancing on stage, so many raised their eyebrows at his odd absence. Fans even noticed that the icon seemed in low spirits when she took the stage to belt out her beloved holiday tracks. See some of the comments (below):

“Every clip I’ve seen she looks like she doesn’t want to be there.” “She looks depressed, like something is going on behind the scenes.” “Girl going through break up era !!!” “I don’t see Bryan Tanaka. Where is he?” “Streets saying Bryan wasn’t at Mariah concert last night and she was looking sad are they really done.”

The most telling sign, though? Mariah has not featured her beau on her Instagram since December 2022. She shared a picture of them snuggling together after Christmas. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Meanwhile, Bryan has not been active on the platform since June. His last post with Mariah had been in March when the pair celebrated their anniversary. See (below):

Oof. All signs seem to indicate that Bryan and Mariah are over after seven years together, but neither have confirmed nor denied the rumors so far. So obviously, take the speculation with a grain of salt. But the 54-year-old Grammy winner did seem to drop some hints, noting that she was going through a rough patch in her life!

She told People this week she was looking forward to the holidays this year after experiencing a not-so-fun Christmas last year. Oh no! She said:

“I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year — because last year wasn’t the greatest. I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever.”

Mariah did not share further details about what made last year so bad. However, she promised to “have fun” this holiday season “come hell or high water.” The likelihood of Bryan joining her celebrations seems very unlikely right now!

