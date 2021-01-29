Mariah Carey HIGHlariously Spoofs Shawn Mendes' Post About Being 'Grateful' For Her 'Old Songs'

This is too cute!

And it seriously warms our hearts when two celebs randomly show such love and respect for each other and their collective bodies of work! This time around, it’s Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes who are making the world a little bit better place by putting their love out there for all of us to see.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old Mendes had taken to his Instagram account to post a shirtless pic of himself outdoors on an athletic field. But bare-skin sexiness aside, the real cute part was the caption he included, writing (below):

Grateful… The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!

Here’s the full, fantastic post (below):

Awww! Love it!! And a day later, not to be outdone, the Always Be My Baby singer came back with her own PERFECT response:

Grateful ???? The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!! pic.twitter.com/pykme4FsSx — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 28, 2021

Love, love, LOVE it! Like we said, nothing better than seeing celebs and artists show love to each other! …And now we’ve got old-school Mariah songs stuck in our head, too! Anybody down to listen to The Emancipation Of Mimi with us?! Ha!!!

