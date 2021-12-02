Mariska Hargitay Expertly Confronting A Disruptive Singer On Set Of Law & Order Goes Viral!

Restoring the order!

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay really laid down the law on the set of her TV show earlier this week!

A clip of the actress went viral on Twitter Tuesday showing the 57-year-old confront a singing fan who was being too disruptive for the production crew to continue filming on the streets of NYC. After the singer had already ignored pleas from other crew members, Mariska took it upon herself to handle the situation.

In the viral video, the Lake Placid alum politely told the male bystander:

“Your singing was beautiful, but we’re just trying to get the shot. Is it okay if you don’t sing when we say, ‘Action’?”

The disruptive fan then bargained for a favor, though it wasn’t clear what he asked for.

Related: Jennifer Coolidge Nearly Turned Down White Lotus After ’30 To 40 Lb.’ Weight Gain During COVID

Willing to do whatever it took to save the day, the NBC star agreed, saying:

“We’ll make a deal. I’m happy to do that for you — it’s just that we’re shooting, so it doesn’t work for the scene. Is that okay? I’ll get to you, though.”

The user who shared the clip added that the heckler “ended up leaving after the interaction” but returned later on, potentially to sort out whatever deal he made. Ch-ch-check out the impressive interaction (below)!

olivia benson talking to someone trying to disrupt filming pic.twitter.com/wlO5xNprpI — ale (@mayfielms) November 30, 2021

Twitter couldn’t help but stan the performer for the gracious way she dealt with the frustrating situation. One person even called her a “class act.” Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight also chimed in on the viral chatter, adding:

“What other #1 on the call sheet could do this? We all @Mariska.”

So sweet! Guess all these years wrangling fictional criminals made her the perfect woman for the job! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]