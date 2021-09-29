Mark Hoppus Announces He's Cancer Free!

Amazing news for Mark Hoppus!

The Blink-182 frontman took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that he’s “cancer free” after months of chemotherapy!

He shared a pic of text that read:

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

Yay!!!

The musician noted that he still has to “get scanned every six months” to make sure the cancer doesn’t come back, and won’t “get back to normal” until the end of the year, but declared:

“Today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed.”

Amen to that!

Ch-ch-check out the star’s full post (below) to read his wonderful statement in full.

