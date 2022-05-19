As The World Turns & One Life To Live Star Marnie Schulenburg Dead At 37

Soap opera actress Marnie Schulenburg has passed away at just 37 years old. The actress was best known for her role as Jo Sullivan in Hulu’s One Life to Live reboot as well as Alison Stewart on As the World Turns.

According to her representative Kyle Luker of Industry Entertainment, Marnie died on Tuesday in Bloomfield, New Jersey, after being diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2020. Variety reported that her husband, Zack Robidas, aka Mark Ravenhead on Succession, mourned her via Facebook, saying:

“Please don’t say Marnie lost her battle to cancer. It’s simply not true. I watched her kick cancer’s ass everyday since diagnosis.”

She would have turned 38 on Saturday. So sad…

Zack, who married Marnie in 2013, went on to add:

“She is incredible. We chose to attack her diagnosis with blind optimism. We only talked about the future and continued moving forward. I don’t know if this was right but it’s all we knew how to do.”

Marnie revealed on Instagram that she was diagnosed with cancer on May 8, 2020, just five months after she welcomed her daughter Coda in December 2019. While reflecting on the scary health journey ahead of her, she wrote:

“Zack and I vacillate between utter devastation and fierce determination. The narrative of the life we signed on for the day we married will never be the same. Now we must adjust, stay present and f**king fight.”

And fight she did! The Daytime Emmy-nominated actress managed to have two more years with her family, especially her baby girl.

The Good Fight alum’s last post was uploaded to Instagram on Mother’s Day. She took a moment to reflect on the state of her health as well as her perspective on motherhood. Sharing photos of her mom and daughter, the performer mused:

“It wasn’t a guarantee that I was going to be home this Mother’s Day. I got released late Friday night but had to be sent home with an oxygen machine. It’s not my ideal to be a 38 year old Mom who needs an oxygen tank to survive right now. I want to be strong and beautiful for her. I want to show her how to move throughout this world with compassion, strength, vivacity, humor and joy like my Mother showed me.”

She continued:

“I know that me being here for her is the best gift I can give her but right now it feels like settling since she’s getting a half-life version of myself. My mother showed up 100% all day everyday for me growing up or at least it seemed that way. I want to give Coda the same but I must be kind to myself and remember that nothing is permanent.”

Check out her full post (below).

Our hearts break for Zack, Coda, and the rest of Marnie’s loved ones. How terribly sad. She will be missed. R.I.P.

