WTF?! Girl With 'Rare Disease' Was 'Charged For Crying' During Doctor's Appointment!

This just shows how backwards our healthcare system is. Smh.

YouTube star Camille Johnson put a hospital on blast on Tuesday while revealing that her little sister was charged a ridiculous amount for apparently shedding a tear during a doctor’s appointment! The New York native snapped a photo of a bill given to her sis following the visit, writing:

“My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor. They charged her $40 for crying.”

Are you kidding?!

The bill shows a $40 charge for a “brief emotional/behavioral assessment.” Shockingly, it’s one of the larger portions of the bill and costs even more than actual tests and blood draws! Complaining about how messed up that is, the content creator continued:

“They charged her more for crying than for a hemoglobin test. They charged her more for crying than for a health risk assessment. They charged her more for crying than for a capillary blood draw.”

My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor. They charged her $40 for crying. pic.twitter.com/fbvOWDzBQM — Camille Johnson (@OffbeatLook) May 17, 2022

Not like it should matter why the patient was crying — she was at a doctor’s office, for goodness sake, something was obviously wrong and you’d hope the doctor would be patient with her emotions, right?! Bedside manner?? Unfortunately, no. But Camille also explained the situation further, proving just how infuriating this bill really is, adding:

“She has a rare disease so she’s been really struggling to find care. She got emotional because she feels frustrated and helpless. One tear in and they charged her $40 without addressing why she is crying, trying to help, doing any evaluation, any prescription, nothing.”

That’s seriously so frustrating. It also brings awareness to another larger problem — the lack of equal access to care, Johnson noted:

“Everyone should be able to see a doctor when they are sick. Being alive isn’t a luxury.”

And they shouldn’t have to worry about shedding a tear in the process either!! Eager to see some change come from her now-viral tweet, the YouTuber added a comment to politician Bernie Sanders, writing:

“@BernieSanders I’ve always wanted to tell you i love you. Maybe you will see this. Thank you for your work.”

While Bernie’s yet to respond, comedian Kathy Griffin was similarly outraged, chiming in:

“I’ve had not one, but TWO fancy (male) surgeons who clearly displayed to me that they’d be FINE with this kind of broken bullsh*t. One said ‘Oh, you’re one of those extra sensitive people.’ Y’know, those of us with cancer and half a lung, get kinda sensitive.”

I’ve had not one, but TWO fancy (male) surgeons who clearly displayed to me that they’d be FINE with this kind of broken bullsh*t. One said “Oh, you’re one of those extra sensitive people.” Y’know, those of us with cancer and half a lung, get kinda sensitive. https://t.co/nWkPfogVyF — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 18, 2022

And a whole lot of other people shared their own experiences with the country’s healthcare systems and bills. Take a look:

Wow, they're REALLY jackin' up the cost of crying. This sounded very familiar, so I searched my timeline and… bam! *less than a year ago*.https://t.co/qp6DbK3BeD — Mirel (@MirelLeLian) May 17, 2022

Sending your sister so much love. I have a rare disease as well, and it’s impossible to go over my symptoms or ask for help from the doctor without some emotionally upheaved tears. This billing practice is inhumane. Thank you for speaking out about this. — amalia (@zombalia) May 18, 2022

“Lol they charged us some insane amount for jello when my kid went in to have her tonsils removed. When I called the billing dept to take that ridiculous charge off, she didn’t even dispute it. ” “A trick I’ve learned to do if you ever go to a hospital and have to pay is to ask for an itemized bill. Hospitals will actually reduce the amount you owe because they won’t put ‘bandaid $10.’ Its worked for me before & others. Look it up online.” “I got charged over $2,000 for an emergency room trip for a nosebleed that wouldn’t stop. I had to wait so long, the nurse moved me into a room because I was bleeding all over the waiting room. Doc never saw me, it stopped bleeding before he arrived.” “I’m surprised that so many are surprised. Our health care system is pure raw capitalism, this is what that looks like. They sell their time, you buy it.”

Wow. It’s wild all the things people are getting overcharged for!! It’s really time to make a change! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

