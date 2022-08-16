Martha Stewart Disappoints! Magic Mike Does Not! Plus, Bull-Riding And More! EPIC Las Vegas Vlog! | Perez Hilton

Perez went to the opening of Martha Stewart‘s first ever restaurant, The Bedford at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Sin City. And what ensued was… quite the saga! Unfortunately. Thankfully, though, Magic Mike LIVE at The Sahara DELIVERED! And we even managed to squeeze in some bull-riding at Treasure Island‘s Gilley’s Saloon. You have to watch this vlog! It’s real wild!!!
Aug 16, 2022 08:00am PDT
