Martha Stewart Disappoints! Magic Mike Does Not! Plus, Bull-Riding And More! EPIC Las Vegas Vlog! | Perez Hilton

Martha Stewart

Perez went to the opening of Martha Stewart‘s first ever restaurant, The Bedford at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Sin City. And what ensued was… quite the saga! Unfortunately. Thankfully, though, Magic Mike LIVE at The Sahara DELIVERED! And we even managed to squeeze in some bull-riding at Treasure Island‘s Gilley’s Saloon. You have to watch  this vlog! It’s real wild!!!

Aug 16, 2022 08:00am PDT

