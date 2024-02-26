Martha Stewart Doesn't Wear Underwear??

Martha Stewart isn’t wearing any panties!!! Well, sort of.

While at the Old Bags Luncheon in West Palm Springs, Florida over the weekend, the 82-year-old spoke with Page Six about some of her style preferences. And in the chat, she revealed that she’s NOT a fan of undies! Ummm OK!!

But she doesn’t exactly go commando, for the record. Instead, she typically opts to wear swimsuits under her clothes for a very practical and free-spirited reason! She dished:

“I like bathing suits. I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming.”

Ha! Good for her! You never know when you’re going to want to do some spontaneous swimming, right??

She continued:

“Bathing suits are my underwear. I don’t wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace, no SKIMS for Martha. But I love SKIMS. I think they serve a very good purpose — but I don’t wear those. I only wear Aerie bathing suits under my clothes.”

She added:

“Is Kim Kardashian going to be mad at me? No, she won’t be mad at me. She knows I don’t wear SKIMS.”

Maybe Kimmy Kakes needs to hook her up with some SKIMS Swim!

Good for Martha, tho. She’s the queen of living her best life! Maybe it was her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot that left a lasting mark on her! Ha!!

Thoughts?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via NBC & Sports Illustrated Swimsuit/YouTube]