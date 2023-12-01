Mary Cosby Slams Convicted Fraudster Jen Shah As A 'Stain' On RHOSLC!

Mary Cosby is ready for the day when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake fans forget about Jen Shah completely!

While attending a DIRECTV Christmas party hosted by Kathy Hilton at her mansion in Bel Air on Tuesday night, the 51-year-old reality star talked about her former co-star to Page Six — and she didn’t have the best things to say. No one can blame her, though, when Jen is currently incarcerated for her role in a telemarketing scam that took millions from elderly victims! Calling the 50-year-old convicted fraudster a “stain” on RHOSLC, Mary told the outlet she’s trying to revive the show in the wake of the legal drama:

“I’m just trying to get, like, the stain off the show from her, trying to re-innovate the show.”

The preacher noted she ultimately wants to “create a whole ‘nother place … a safe place” for her cast members, including Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, and Monica Garcia. Umm. If that’s the case, Mary hasn’t done a very good job creating a “safe space” for everyone. It was only a few weeks ago that she body-shamed Heather for wearing a Gucci corset on the show, saying on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that “she never seen a corset in a size 14.” So she hasn’t been achieving her goals so far! Just saying…

But for Mary, creating a “safe space” for everyone means that the group won’t have to talk about Jen ever again! She said:

“That’s what I’m aiming for.”

Despite never wanting to speak the name Jen Shah again, Mary still had more to say. When asked about the television personality’s rebrand into a fitness guru in prison, Mary had a positive reaction, saying:

“Good for her. Make the best of what you’ve got. Good for her.”

But don’t expect her to take any fitness classes from Jen once she’s out of prison! Mary insisted she is “not taking anything from Jen Shah,” adding:

“Bless her heart. I know she’s doing what she needs to do. Out of everyone, I had the most and too much [of Shah’s drama] and I’m good.”

Mary is so done with Jen! LOLz! Watch the interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you over the ladies of RHOSLC talking about Jen? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]