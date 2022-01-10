Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, John Stamos, And More Full House Cast Speak Out About Bob Saget's Shocking Death

What a terrible loss.

On Sunday evening, news broke that TV’s dad Bob Saget sadly passed away at the age of 65. While limited information surrounding his death has been revealed, we do know he was found in a Florida hotel room, and no signs of drugs or foul play were discovered.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

The comedy legend spent his final night earth-side doing what he did best — performing to a huge crowd on Saturday night in Jacksonville for around two hours.

While many are reeling from the icons untimely passing, the cast of Full House has spoken out to share what we all knew about the Danny Tanner portrayer… He was the best.

John Stamos took to Twitter and shared:

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Alongside a red carpet photo on Instagram, Dave Coulier said:

“I’ll never let go, brother. Love you “

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s on-screen daughter DJ Tanner, confessed:

“I don’t know what to say . I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Andrea Barber aka Kimmy Gibbler wrote:

“This one hurts. He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again. Bob ended every text, every interaction with “Love you.” Didn’t matter how long or short we’d been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him. This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget – don’t hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him. Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth. “

Notoriously quiet Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen even spoke out about their TV dad’s passing. They shared through a rep:

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Jodie Sweetin and Lori Loughlin have not spoken out publicly yet.

The Full House Netflix reboot Fuller House and their cast were also lucky enough to work with Bob. Many of them have since shared their own tributes to the late comedian.

Juan Pablo Di Pace said:

“An amazingly kind and generous man left us today. Will miss you a lot Bob. So so much…”

Soni Nicole Bringas uploaded a simple black image to her Instagram Story with the text:

“A terribly sad day.”

Elias Harger shared a photo and the following:

“Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget. I was at the showing of my friend McKenna’s movie, Ghostbusters. It was a chance meeting. He will always be my Grandpa Danny. Bob was the true patriarch of Fuller House. He was a warm and loving man. I will miss him a lot. I’m literally in shock. “

Thinking of Bob’s family, friends, wife, and his daughters during this terribly trying time. Rest in peace, sweet friend.

