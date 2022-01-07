Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Dead At 94

Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Oscar, sadly died at 94 years old on Thursday evening.

Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Bahamas, where the performer grew up, confirmed the devastating loss on Friday. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Poitier was most famous for his 1964 Academy Award win for his role in Lilies of the Field. He also starred in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, A Raisin in the Sun, and To Sir, With Love. He tackled racism in many films, including a portrayal of a Black police officer during a murder investigation in the movie In the Heat of the Night. He earned two additional Oscar nominations and an honorary award in 2001, 10 Golden Globe nominations, and dozens of other accolades for his work in the entertainment industry.

In 2009, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama. He was also honored by the UK in 1974 when awarded Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II. Such an incredible impact he had on the world through his performances.

Sidney was married twice. He shared four daughters with his first wife Juanita Hardy and two with his second wife Joanna Shimkus. He also struck up a years-long affair with actress Diahann Carroll while married to his first wife after meeting on the set of Porgy and Bess. Now, he is already being remembered by many in the film community, including Tyler Perry.

We will be thinking of his loved ones in this sad time. R.I.P.

