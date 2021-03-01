Mary-Kate Olsen Spotted Out With A New Man After Finalizing Olivier Sarkozy Divorce!

It looks like Mary-Kate Olsen might have a new man in her life, only one month after finalizing her divorce from Olivier Sarkozy.

The 34-year-old sparked romance rumors after having dinner with Brightwire founder and CEO John Cooper on Friday, according to multiple outlets, and were said to have been joined by two friends. The pair were photographed at NYC’s Greek restaurant Estiatorio Milos, and in photos published by Daily Mail, it showed the fashion designer sitting next to the 45-year-old and sipping a glass of white wine during their seafood meal. The actress even left the eatery with Cooper, where she sported a black coat and beanie. (Take a peek at the photos HERE.)

Neither the star nor the businessman has confirmed if they are romantically involved or just pals. Of course, this doesn’t surprise us much as The Full House alum is notoriously private with her life. But boy, are we glad to see her potentially back in the dating game!

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Olsen had been casually dating since the summer but now feels ready to pursue a serious relationship. The source added she is still a “romantic at heart” and “loves being in a relationship,” even after her nasty split from ex-husband. And luckily for Olsen, the insider also revealed Cooper is completely her type.

“You’ll never catch her with a Hollywood type. She has no time for people interested in chasing the limelight.”

Olsen’s outing with the business mogul comes one month after she and the French banker finalized their divorce. The former couple’s settlement was officially signed off by a judge on January 25, according to Us Weekly.

As we previously reported, the producer officially filed the papers in May of last year after five years of marriage. In case you didn’t remember, the two had quietly married in November 2015 after three years of dating. Olsen previously filed for an emergency petition, but it was later denied due to a block on nonessential and non-emergency filings in the state. In the court documents, she claimed Sarkozy tried to kick her out of their New York City apartment by terminating their lease without her knowledge. The It Takes Two lead also said she believed the only way to stop her ex from disposing of her belongings was through a speedy divorce. At the time, she also requested that their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

We cannot wait to see how this potential new coupling unfolds! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Think she and her hot date are headed towards a relationship or not? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Lia Toby/WENN & Rob Rich/WENN]