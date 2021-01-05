Inside Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde’s 'Very Organic' Relationship: It's 'Being Done Thoughtfully'

Are you as curious about this new couple as we are???

The internet exploded Monday after pics emerged of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde holding hands at the wedding of the singer’s manager, Jeff Azoff. Part of the reason for all the excitement is that, though the former boybander has been attached to many a lady over the years, we’ve rarely seen him coupled up out in public like this. In fact, we can’t remember seeing Harry holding hands with a GF since the Taylor Swift days.

Related: KarJenners Apparently ‘Super Supportive’ Of Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin

With that in mind, bringing the House alum as his date to the pandemic nuptials seems like a pretty big step — but a source for Entertainment Tonight says the progression of this relationship has been totally natural. They explained:

“Olivia and Harry are together for long days on set and have gotten to know each other really well, so it’s all very organic.”

Organic or not, things are sounding pretty serious. A source for Us Weekly even reported that the Watermelon Sugar singer referred to the director as his “girlfriend” while officiating the wedding! (We wonder under what circumstances would he bring up his girlfriend while conducting the ceremony for someone else‘s wedding? We’d love to see a transcript!!!)

Considering the artist had refrained from dating over the past few months out of respect for quarantine rules, it does make a certain sense that he would find his next lady love as soon as he escaped lockdown onto the set of their new film. Don’t Worry Darling still has some filming left, though, so things could get tricky upon the return, since he’s kinda sorta dating his boss.

Per the ET insider, however, the director “wouldn’t let a romantic relationship get in the way of a professional one, so anything they’re doing is being done thoughtfully.”

Good to hear!

If you were also worried Harry may have been a homewrecker, you can rest assured that everything was above board in that area, too. The source confirmed Olivia and her fiancé Jason Sudeikis actually “split almost a year ago,” despite only announcing the breakup in November.

They said:

“[It’s] not like she’s rushing into something. Olivia and Jason talk all the time and are still close because of the kids. It’s highly unlikely he was blind-sided by this news.”

Related: Zach Braff Gushes Over Florence Pugh In Sweet IG Birthday Post

Another insider added:

“Olivia and Harry got close through working together on Don’t Worry Darling. Since her split from Jason, she has been more open to seeing new people. … She’s always liked Harry and it was one of the reasons she cast him and, since then, she’s developed a thing for him.”

Who doesn’t have a crush on Harry Styles? Even Miley Cyrus dreams of sharing a life with him! Olivia is living out all of our fantasies right now.

We hope they both enjoy their blossoming new romance!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Phil Lewis]