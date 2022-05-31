Master P Mourns The Untimely Death Of Beloved Daughter Tytyana Miller

Master P is mourning the loss of his daughter Tytyana Miller.

The New Orleans-based rapper and former professional basketball player sadly announced on Sunday via Instagram that his 29-year-old daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Sonya C, had passed away. Per ET, Tytyana’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, and it is unclear when exactly she died.

Related: Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Speaks Out After ‘Goodfellas’ Actor’s Sudden Death

In his message sent out to his fans on the social media app, the No Limit Records founder explained that his family is “dealing with an overwhelming grief” over the young woman’s passing.

The rapper, whose real name is Percy Miller, added:

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”

Here is his full post (below):

Miller’s son and Tytyana’s brother Romeo Miller also shared his condolences over the woman’s death. The younger Miller — who himself first rose to prominence as rapper Lil Romeo as a teenager in the early 2000s — shared an identical message to his grieving dad on his own Instagram account before adding more thoughts of his own.

Related: Former MTV Reality TV Star Charged With Shooting Death Of Husband

Heartbroken over the loss of his younger sister, Romeo wrote that she’s now “in a way better place,” adding:

“Although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free.”

Here is that full post, sent out to the star’s 2 million followers on the social media channel:

Fans and followers — including other celebrities — immediately shared their condolences with the family. Romeo’s ex-partner Francia Raisa, of How I Met Your Father fame, wrote this in the comments section of his announcement post:

“Rome, I’m sending you and your family so much love and prayer”

Similarly, rap icon Snoop Dogg commented under Master P’s announcement post,

“I’m here for u and the family. Stay strong P”

Tytyana was one of Master P’s nine children — eight of whom he shares with ex-wife Sonya C, who he married in 1989 and split from in 2013. We send our condolences to the Miller family as they deal with this awful, heartbreaking tragedy.

[Image via WEtv/YouTube]