Former MTV Reality Star Charged With Shooting Death Of Husband -- Just FOUR DAYS After Wedding!

You may not remember Amber Rosales, you may never have even watched Big Tips Texas. But you’ll know her name from now on! And not because she got the reality TV villain edit.

The former MTV star has been arrested and charged with the murder of her husband. Her husband of just FOUR DAYS!

According to an affidavit, the Denton Police Department responded to a 911 call from Rosales herself, where she stated that her husband had been shot while they were sitting in their truck. A second caller, who remains anonymous, also alerted police to the scene stating a pickup had “just crashed in the yard of a residence”.

The victim, who was still alive at the time of police intervention, had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately it was too late; he was pronounced dead. He was later officially identified as 31-year-old Jeffrey McBride, Amber’s husband of only four days.

Read the Denton Police Department’s media release (below):

“Officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of E. Sherman Drive at 9:58 p.m. on April 25. The initial 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband had just been shot, while another caller reported a pickup truck had crashed in the yard of a residence. Arriving officers located the crashed truck, which was occupied by an unconscious male in the driver’s seat and a female in the passenger seat. Medics transported the male victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, to a local hospital where he later died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Jeffrey McBride.”

What a devastating case… But unfortunately that isn’t the whole story!

Related: Newlywed Murder Case Gets CHILLING First Update On ‘Creepy Man’ Since Brian Laundrie Was Cleared

When Amber first spoke to police she explained that her husband had been killed by another man who “shot at the victim before running away”. She confessed to police in a statement:

“[McBride] was going to do a drug deal … and it went bad.”

So her husband was going to buy or sell drugs, but the dealer killed him? But left her alive as a witness? Hmm…

She also claimed the attacker “wiped off the revolver, tossed it into the front passenger floorboard of the vehicle, then fled on foot.” She explained that the victim’s foot “immediately hit the accelerator after he was shot” which caused him to crash the truck.

However, when the DPD sat down with Rosales throughout the investigation, she couldn’t seem to keep her story consistent. For example, she told police the killer had earlier stolen the revolver from McBride’s home. So it was their gun that he had just conveniently borrowed…

Not only that, an officer noted Amber had “scratches on her left and right arm” and that her “right pinkie finger was swollen.” After being asked about these injuries, she claimed she was “struggling for the revolver” with the real killer.

After a thorough investigation, the Denton Police Department released a statement explaining what they thought happened (below):

“Over the course of the investigation, detectives executed search warrants, interviewed witnesses and family members, and conducted thorough reviews of surveillance videos. Evidence obtained in the investigation showed that Rosales’s statements were inconsistent on multiple occasions. Evidence led investigators to believe Rosales was the only other person present when the victim was shot.”

In other words, there was no drug dealer, no mystery man. The person who fired the gun was the only person in the car with McBride: his wife.

This all came about only four days after the couple were wed! How horrible!

After the investigation, detectives applied for a murder warrant, which was ultimately granted by a local judge. Amber was arrested at her residence early Wednesday morning, and is currently in custody at City of Denton Jail. Her bond has been set at a whopping $500,000. Something tells us that’s going to be a tall order, seeing as that second season of Big Tips Texas never did get picked up.

The victim’s family asks for privacy at this time.

[Image via Denton Police Department/MTV/Facebook]