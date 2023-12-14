Comedian Matt Rife Feuding With A 6-Year-Old Online -- WTF?!

Matt Rife is under fire once again. This time, he’s getting slammed for feuding with a… 6-year-old??! Buckle up, because this drama is a doozy!

Let’s rewind for a second. The 28-year-old comedian has been at the center of controversy lately due to his Netflix special, Natural Selection, which features an insensitive joke about domestic violence. He also criticized women who are interested in astrology, saying:

“Your future is determined by your own thoughts, opinions and actions. You are in complete control of how your future turns out. It has nothing to do with stars, man. Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don’t, doesn’t mean that’s what you’re supposed to look up to for this magical advice.”

Supposedly this was meant to be a comedy special. But many people did not find anything funny about the comments Matt made throughout the stand-up show – including TikToker Bunny Hedaya and her 6-year-old son Aiden. Her kid made a video on Instagram blasting the Wild ‘N Out alum and correcting his astronomy comments. Aiden said:

“Actually, it’s Saturn that has the rings. It has more [visible rings] also. And, you’re mean to girls.”

Watch (below):

While Bunny’s followers praised her little guy’s comment, Matt on the other hand? He apparently didn’t take the criticism – from a 6-year-old – very well. He allegedly wrote in the comments of the post:

“Jupiter also has [a] ring. OH!… and Santa [Claus] isn’t real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck.”

Seriously?!? WTF?? This is an actual child you’re trying to start beef with!

The comment has since been deleted. However, Bunny caught the remark before it was removed – and she had a lot to say about it! She went into full momma-bear mode to defend her kid! The social media personality took to TikTok to clap back at Matt, saying:

“Matt Rife has decided to start beef with my 6-year-old child online. Yeah, you heard me correctly. My 6-year-old child online. Like Matt, I have a full female audience online. Although I like mine. I don’t want the men. You can keep them, please. I will gladly take your audience because we know you can’t satisfy them anyway.”

Ugh. Bunny explained that her son is “really into [outer] space,” so fans began to tag her in videos of his comedy special posted on TikTok. So they decided to make a reaction video to it:

“While you clearly took a lighthearted video and turned it into fighting with a 6-year-old, let’s talk about the comments that you said about me… For you to assume that every woman online makes money by showing their bodies, which like if that’s what you do, girl, do you, love it. I have never made a single dollar from a man. My audience is female, female, female, and a little bit of the gays and theys.”

She continued to read him to filth, adding:

“You can’t accept the fact that people may like women for their personalities. We know you don’t have one. You stick to circle-jerking the men you need validation from, and I will gladly take your female audience that you so desperately want to get rid of. I know it hurts because I’m richer than you, and I didn’t have to pay for a Forbes article to fake it. And I really wish you luck on what’s left of your career. But keep my child’s name out of your mouth or we can do part two.”

DAMN! Go OFF! Watch the entire video (below):

He hasn’t responded to the video yet. However, Bunny doesn’t expect him to at all. She revealed on Instagram Stories while re-posting a TMZ article about how Matt hasn’t apologized yet:

“Like ok??? But again I don’t expect him to.”

Well, it might be a good idea for the comedian to do so soon! Because the public is not OK with him beefing with a kid on social media! People wrote in the comments of Bunny’s video:

“matt rife is such a baby lol.” “Matt Rife is the definition of ‘can dish it but can’t take it’” “I thought Matt Rife couldn’t go any lower.” “The fact that one thing your son said was funnier than his whole comedy special on Netflix.”

What a s****y situation. There’s zero reason to go after a young child. Reactions to the drama, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)…

