Can’t Take A Joke?! Comedian Matt Rife Threatens TikToker Over Plastic Surgery Rumors As Fans See The Absurd Irony!

Matt Rife got a taste of his own medicine — and he HATES it!

The comedian has been taking heat for a string of inappropriate jokes ever since his new Netflix stand-up special dropped earlier this month, but now that he’s turned into the butt of the joke, he’s no longer laughing off the controversy! On Tuesday, a TikToker named @manyfacesofchicago uploaded a silly video claiming to have done surgery on a recently canceled male star, teasing:

“Me after creating the greatest jawline ever seen just for my patient to get cancelled right after…”

Hah!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Fans were quick to speculate who the plastic surgeon was shading, with most people calling out the Natural Selection star. You see, the 28-year-old’s been plagued with rumors he underwent plastic surgery (or some kind of cosmetic procedure) for years now after experiencing a major self-proclaimed “glow up” after first emerging on the scene when he was around 20 years old.

Matt’s always denied going under the knife — he credits his chiseled jaw and good looks to late puberty. In an episode of Cancelled with Tana Mongeau earlier this year, he dove deep into this topic, claiming veneers were the only thing he got done. But clearly, this is still a touchy subject for him since he’s clapping back at the rumors — and making it all worse in the process! In response to this new viral video, he argued in the comments:

“Lying about medical history is illegal, just FYI”

LOLz! WHAT?!

The OG poster never mentioned anyone by name — but the fact Matt has responded is just causing the post (and those pesky rumors) to get WAY more attention! After the clip quickly circulated the internet, fans pointed out on X (Twitter):

“the surgeon is almost certainly joking here (he’s one of those tiktok doctors) but the fact that matt rife was dumb enough to respond makes it seem true. funniest thing he’s ever done” “Matt rife not being able to take a joke is one of the most ironic things to happen”

Of course, this also comes after the stand-up star released a fake “apology” following criticism of a joke about domestic violence in his special. Instead of actually taking the backlash seriously, he directed critics to a link to buy special needs helmets, offending even more people. So, yeah, it is a bit funny that he’s getting so pissed off now that the jokes about something personal to him. One fan teased:

“Matt Rife: if you were offended by my special you need a SPECIAL NEEDS HELMET

Also Matt Rife: if you joke about my jawline I will sue you”

LMFAO!

If you’re going to dish out jokes, you better be able to take ’em, too! Just saying! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Wild ‘N Out/Elle/YouTube]