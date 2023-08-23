Matthew McConaughey’s Mom Used To Call Camila Alves By The Name Of His Ex-Girlfriends On PURPOSE Before Accepting Her!

Camila Alves is opening up about a few monster-in-law stories with Matthew McConaughey’s momma.

The Brazilian designer and the Interstellar actor may be over a decade into a happy marriage now, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been a few road bumps along the way… especially when it comes to the in-law situation.

On Monday, the mother of three stopped by Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam podcast, and she got real about the stress of attempting to integrate into the White Boy Rick actor’s family. And it sounds like the A-list star’s mother Mary McCabe didn’t make it any easier.

The model recalled McCabe regularly “testing” her as she sought acceptance within the fam, especially at the beginning of her and McConaughey’s relationship:

“She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? She was really testing me. I mean, really testing me.”

Oof. We’re sure a lot of people can relate to that!

She specifically recounted a few things McConaughey’s matriarch momma would do that didn’t sit right with her at all:

“She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriends’ names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting [me] down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff.”

Damn! That’s some straight up monster-in-law stuff, right?? To invoke the names of exes is a low blow — not to mention what clearly sounds like a microaggression when it came to McCabe speaking “broken” Spanish to put Alves “down.”

And that’s not all!! In terms of the general public’s perception of the Dazed and Confused actor — which has largely been forged from the many easy going characters he’s portrayed — Alves wants everyone to know that’s not entirely the case.

She explained:

“When we first start dating, it was this image of Matthew of getting high, laid back, no shirt, whatever. Which I’m like, ‘The guy doesn’t even smoke. What is this vision coming from?’”

The 41-year-old noted that quite inversely, the Dallas Buyers Club star is more in line with his momma:

“He’s actually the opposite, and he’s like his mom. She’s very organized, very minimalistic, very on time, very prepared, and he gets a lot of those traits from her.”

Well, she obviously saw something in him she liked! LOLz! But it must have been a tough few years at the beginning.

However, it sounds like Camila was finally able to break through with McCabe on a work trip to Istanbul, She remembered:

“The whole way there, the whole plane ride to Istanbul, she was telling me all these stories and putting all these things in my head.”

But by the third day of the trip, Alves realized McCabe was just “full of s**t.”

She recounted:

“So I just flip it on her and brought my spicy Brazilian, Latin side, and I let her have it. So I went back at her, and we had it back and forth, back and forth. And then at the end, she just looked at me and she was like, ‘OK. Now you’re in.’”

She added in retrospect:

“All she wanted was for me to fight back. And then from that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship, and I have so much respect for her. She has so much respect for me. I mean, it can get tricky sometimes, you know? But we always end with a good laugh and a joke.”

What a long road it sounds like it took to get there! But major props to Alves for persevering.

She and McConaughey married in 2012 and share three children, Levi, 14, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10, who all affectionately McCabe to as MaMac.

What do YOU think of their dynamic, Perezcious readers? Can you relate?

Let us know in the comments down below!!

