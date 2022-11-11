Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves In A NECK BRACE After Scary Fall!

Matthew McConaughey’s wife just had a scary fall!

Camila Alves took to Instagram on Thursday to inform fans of a nasty accident, alongside a pic of the results — her in a NECK BRACE! Apparently she had something of a wardrobe malfunction while on the stairs, and… well… She explained:

“I am ok but… Don’t fall people… Don’t fall… Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!! wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went…A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…”

Ouch! See her full post (below):

Fans and friends alike quickly jumped in the comments to show their support, with actress Isla Fisher writing:

“Still looking beautiful”

Ha! She is pulling off that brace! LOLz!

Tom Hanks‘ wife Rita Wilson also chimed in, adding:

“Oh no!!!!!!! Im so sorry!”

We love to see the support! Take her advice and be careful with those pant legs or dresses when walking on stairs!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share your support in the comments down below, let’s all wish her a speedy recovery!

[Images via Camila Alves/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]