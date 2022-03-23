Matthew McConaughey & His Wife Camila Alves Don't Remember Their Wedding Date?!

It’s the love that counts!

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves are so bad with dates that they can’t even remember when they were married! In a new interview with ET’s Rachel Smith on Monday, Alves admitted that she and the Dallas Buyers Club star are horrible with remembering when they tied the knot, dishing:

“Matt and I are not good with dates with our marriage. We go back and forth all the time.”

LOLz!

To prove just how terrible they are with remembering the usually unforgettable day, Camila shared the most hilarious story! A few years ago, the couple had friends over for a drink at their house. For some reason, the topic of their 2012 wedding came to be — but it resulted in an argument between the spouses about when they said I do! Camila explained:

“I had my tequila already and I was just feeling very feisty and I was going back to Matt like, ‘No, you got the date wrong.’ And he goes, ‘No, you got the date wrong.’”

While helping a guest get a drink, she discovered the wedding date in the most surprising way — and it turned out they were both wrong! She continued:

“We’re going back and forth and my friend wanted a beer, so I’m looking for a beer and I had one of the koozies. I opened the drawer to grab a koozie and right there — I started cracking up so bad — it was a koozie from our wedding, and both Matthew and I were wrong.”

Hah! That’s amazing! Camila then joked:

“OK, I need to write it down. Somebody write it down. I need a reminder for this.”

Uh, yeah, that might help!

Speaking of important moments in this love story, the Brazilian-American model also opened up about the moment she first met the actor. It turns out she had NO interest in him at first, she recalled:

“I had just six months, maybe seven months before, [broken up] with somebody in the industry, an actor actually. I was just terrified of anybody in the industry. So when he actually invited me to have margaritas, I was like, ‘No thank you. Nope, nope, I’m good. I’m going to sit right here.’ I’m turning my back to the table, but he got up, came over and talked.”

And they’ve never stopped! Now the husband and wife share three kids: Levi, 13, Vida, 12, and Livingston, 9. The designer just released a new children’s book titled Just Try One Bite with Adam Mansbach, something she hopes will help parents instill healthy eating habits in their kids from an early age.

She told the outlet:

“I’m not here to tell parents what to feed their kids, but I am here to give a good reminder to have the conversation of the food… ’cause when you start having that conversation early on most likely you’re gonna be setting up your kids for [a life] of healthy eating habits. I’ve seen it in my household. It’s not perfect… You can still have your doughnut holes and your ice cream, just not every day.”

That’s just how her family rolls too, she shared:

“We really try to do good majority of the time and then for the rest we just have fun.”

Balance is key!

Food is a big part of the McConaughey family’s life, especially Sunday dinner, Alves noted:

“We all get involved in the kitchen. I think it’s super important to start your kids cooking [and get them] involved in the kitchen very early. They have to set the table, they have to chop things up and help cook, they are in charge of the cleaning… We spend the majority of our time in the day in the kitchen, everybody together, everybody talking and playing.”

The Interstellar alum is the “master” of the grill, fyi! When they’re not gathered around the kitchen, the family of five is collaborating on other projects together. This new children’s book is a great example of that! The 40-year-old expressed:

“Matthew’s super busy with work, so we have to pick and choose what we do, how we do it.”

Seems like this was the perfect passion project to take on and everyone got involved!

“I got [McConaughey] to help with the editing and jump in there. He’s really good with words. The whole family got involved. The kids actually did the audiobook, my kids… and Adam’s daughter as well, because the book, it’s really the voice of the kids, so it’s really sweet and it’s kind of turning into, like, a love affair in the house.”

That’s adorable!

It just goes to show that remembering a date doesn’t prove whether or not a marriage will be successful! Because for these two, not knowing has gotten them far!

