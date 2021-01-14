Would YOU Watch Matthew McConaughey Wrestle?! WWE, He's Interested!

Brace yourselves, Matthew McConaughey is considering a career change — namely hopping in the ring!

The 51-year-old actor told Maria Menounos on the latest episode of her podcast Better Together that suiting up for his shot at the WWE is definitely on the table:

“I’ll say not too much ’cause as you know, can’t say too much about these thing. But it is something that interests me.”

Whoa! The fact that he’s cautious not to say much must mean there’s something in the works, right? Cause if it was a pipe dream he wouldn’t have to worry about how he answered the question.

While we ponder the thought of him in the ring, he told the reporter another well-known wrestler is his inspiration for this potential future endeavor, explaining:

“The Rock was telling me his story, about his storyline from good guy to bad guy, and how he felt it click in one night while he was there like, ‘Oh I just hooked him.”

According to the Interstellar lead, cheering on professional wrestling is a family affair, sharing with Marie how he and his three kids (Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 8) love to spend time together watching the sport, saying:

“I love the suspension and disbelief, ’cause my kids and I watch it. And they’re starting to get that when they go, ‘Oh this is fake.’ I’m going, ‘What are you talking about? No way!’ Because I won’t give them the wink yet, but they’re starting to get that in there, there’s a bit of one, ya know? Two of them are like, ‘this isn’t fake, it’s real!’”

How sweet. The dad added:

“That’s so much of the fun of it, is going, ‘This is real.’ And it is.”

In the past, the Academy Award winner was rumored to be eyeing a role in politics, but denied the claims on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, revealing:

“I have no plans to do that right now, as I said, that would be up to a lot of other people. Right now, no. I don’t get politics. Politics seems to be a broken business. Politics needs to redefine its purpose.”

That said, he stills wants to do some good with his privileged, acknowledging:

“As I move forward in life, am I going to consider leadership roles where I can be most useful? I’d love to, I’m doing that regardless. That’s where I sit right now.”

Good for him to use his platform for the benefit of others — and knowing how to navigate the appropriate places for his support, cause while we love the idea of the A-lister taking on more work that means something to him, we’ve had one too many reality stars in the White House, if you ask us…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are we the only ones dreaming about Matthew’s wrestling career already??

