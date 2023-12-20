Kyle Richards Heads To Mexico To 'Escape Reality’ After Mauricio Umansky Was Spotted With A Younger Woman!

Kyle Richards is taking a moment for herself.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to show off a relaxing getaway in Punta De Mita, Mexico. She stunned in a flowy white dress as she leaned up against a curvy tree branch in front of a GORGEOUS sunset. If you imagine hard enough, you can almost even hear the sound of the waves crashing on the pristine beach… Or is that just us?? LOLz!

But it sounds like the trip was more of a necessity rather than a treat yourself kind of deal… She captioned the photo:

“Sometimes we just need to escape reality for a bit”

Oof…

This comes off the heels of the reality star’s estranged husband Mauricio Umansky stepping out with much younger Alexandria Wolfe in Aspen, Colorado over the weekend. While they weren’t exactly showing any PDA, they both had ear-to-ear-grins across their faces. Plus, stepping out with another woman just says a LOT in and of itself.

We know Kyle was pretty affected after seeing Mo holding hands with his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater, not to mention the mystery blonde in Texas, so we wouldn’t doubt seeing him with yet another gal pal would make for the exact type of “reality” she’s talking about escaping.

She also posted a pic on her Story of the sunset, while Mauricio, for his part, documented his skiing escapades on his own page.

