Whoa! Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke & Many More Get Nude In NSFW Orgy-Themed Music Video!

You can call Maya Hawke a nepotism baby all you want, but it’s tough to argue she’s full of talent!

The 24-year-old daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman has already shown her charisma and acting chops as the lovable Robin on Stranger Things, but in her new music video she’s showing some serious singing and songwriting talent as well! Oh, and showing everything else along the way!

In the video for her new song Thêrése, directed by indie darling Brady Corbet — who most recently made the artsy musical Vox Lux with Natalie Portman, Maya and a slew of other young actors are playing teens caught during an orgy in the woods. The short begins by saying it’s “rated X” before showing some pretty close — at least NC-17 — visuals. The sexy stuff is quickly replaced by flashlights and fear and women and bodies running for the treeline. Then Maya and other women get walked away in handcuffs — being arrested for doing nothing more than what comes natural with their bodies.

This is all while Hawke sweetly trills the telling lyrics:

“Thérèse does not belong to you

The horses, cars, and cowboys do”

It’s a strong artistic statement, one accompanied with words to the press. Maya explained her intention first with the song, saying:

“Thérèse is about the secret spaces we build where we are free to be ourselves, in a world that is always intentionally or systematically misunderstanding us. How hard we have to fight against internal and external forces just to love each other, love ourselves, love our bodies. Thérèse is a call to return to the beginner’s mind. A reminder, if only to myself.”

As for the video, we honestly don’t think she needed to give people the cliff notes, but she did, writing about the use of nudity and sexuality:

“We are all bombarded with negative and doctored images of bodies all the time, whether we want to be or not. The ‘art’ I saw about sexuality when I was growing up (being honest… I am still growing up) helped free me from a culture that seems to want us all to hate ourselves and fear others, right? There is a lot to feel bleak about these days but it’s important to find moments of joy and look out for each other where & when we can these days.”

Whoa. That is a really good statement for young people! Everyone, really!

She also included links for those who want to seek more info on Planned Parenthood, To Write Love on Her Arms, and the NAACP. Her full album Moss is set to drop on September 23.

You can see the age-restricted music video for yourself HERE!

