Baywatch Alum Donna D'Errico Slams Haters Who Say She's 'Too Old' At 54 With IMPOSSIBLY Hot Bikini Pics!

Don’t come for Donna D’Errico!

The 54-year-old TV star is responding now after catching heat over the Fourth of July holiday weekend for posting a shot of herself in a red, white and blue bikini! And she is NOT going to stand by and listen to the body comments that some people felt they needed to make! Nor should she!

So like we said, this whole hubbub started waaaaaay back on July 4. That day, the Baywatch alum decided to show off a barely-there, USA-styled bikini of hers. Feeling frisky on the most American of holidays, D’Errico took to Instagram to post the thirst trap. It was as patriotic as can be, with Lee Greenwood‘s iconic song God Bless The U.S.A. backing the clip!

As you can see (below), D’Errico is not shy about her body at all:

Y’all! She is 54 and she looks like that! Good for her!!

She looks AH-Mazing and happy, and she was clearly very confident about flaunting what she’s got for the summer holiday!

But some people didn’t enjoy it as much as we did. Despite hundreds of supportive comments on her page, Donna also took some flak from critics. That second subset of IG commenters felt she was stooping to a classless level with her skimpy outfit. One user even slammed the star by saying she was “too old to wear a bikini.”

Whut???

On Sunday, D’Errico returned to her IG page with a fiery response to the haters. Reflecting on her Fourth of July content, she wrote:

“Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate.’ Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.”

And then she did exactly what she said she was going to do, as you can see (below):

Oh, if coffee tables could talk…

On this most recent post, commenters flooded the Alabama-born star’s page with supportive statements! Here are just a few of the extensive IG responses to Donna’s updated bikini banter:

“Gorgeous and F anyone who tries to tear you down. You look incredible period” “Sheesh. Some people. I smell some ‘jealousy’ going on.” “doing what you want is what’s sexy AF” “you can wear and look ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL in a bikini. Don’t let them jealous haters bother you one bit” “Good for you! If if I looked that good I’d be posting pictures in a bikini every day!” “People blow my mind sometimes. Seriously, they need to get a life.” “If I worked out and looked like you I would wear a bikini everywhere!”

Love it! That last one is true for us, too. LOLz!!

