Meadow Walker Pens Heartfelt Message To ‘Best Friend’ Paul Walker On What Would've Been His 49th Birthday

Meadow Walker is paying tribute to her dad and “best friend” Paul Walker on this very emotional day.

On Monday, the model took to Instagram to wish her late father a happy birthday. The Fast & Furious star would have turned 49 on September 12 — if not for that tragic car crash in Santa Clarita, California in 2013. Sharing a throwback photo of the actor holding her as a toddler, both in blue shirts, the 23-year-old penned:

“Happy birthday to my best friend and twin soul. I love you forever and miss you everyday. New @paulwalkerfdn designs out today to celebrate you! Do good, be good ”

So sweet!

She also shared another photo of herself riding on her dad’s shoulders in her IG Story. Take a look:

Adorable! Paul’s movie wife Jordana Brewster was in her feels on Monday reflecting on the loss of her friend by sharing a video of him laughing on set, writing:

“I find these on my phone and feel like he is still here. Paul’s laughter. His beautiful smile and spirit.”

Similarly, Jordana shared a link and encouraged fans to support the Paul Walker Foundation in honor of the star’s birthday. Meadow established the organization in 2015 to keep her father’s legacy alive, choosing to focus on his passions for marine biology, animals, and spontaneous goodwill. Those who wish to buy a shirt and help the cause can do so HERE.

We’re thinking of all of Paul’s loved ones today. It’s astonishing to think he’d be 49 today. He really was taken far too soon…

[Image via WENN & Meadow Walker/Instagram]