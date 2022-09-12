Pete Davidson’s Younger Sister Casey Commemorates Their Late Father On 9/11

Pete Davidson’s little sister Casey Davidson is remembering their late father 21 years after the 9/11 tragedy.

In case you didn’t know, the Saturday Night Live alum and the rest of the Davidson family tragically lost their patriarch Scott Davidson during the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. He was a firefighter who rushed to the front lines and ultimately gave his life during the fateful day. Now, the youngest of the Davidson siblings is opening up about how she feels all these years later.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram Sunday to share a vintage picture of the man himself geared up in his firefighting uniform, which she captioned:

“This year more than ever I wish you could be here. We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl.”

So heartbreaking, but so very sweet. See the full post (below):

Scott was just 33 at the time he lost his life, while Pete was seven and Casey was three. We’re remembering all who lost their lives in the attack and sending love to the affected families. Share your love in the comments (below).

[Images via Casey Davidson/Instagram]