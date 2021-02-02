Megan Fox Reportedly Wants Divorce Over ASAP So She Can Be With ‘Soulmate’ Machine Gun Kelly

While Megan Fox may not be getting hitched to Machine Gun Kelly anytime soon, she still wants to take her relationship to the next level — just as soon as she can finalize her divorce from Brian Austin Green.

You know, the minor inconvenience blocking her path to her “forever” love.

A source close to the 34-year-old actress told E! News that she is looking “to be done” with that chapter of her life so she can move on with the Bloody Valentine singer. However, the insider revealed that her husband of nine years isn’t exactly willing to work with her and hurry things along, saying:

“Brian is definitely not making it easy or doing things quickly. Megan would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible, but Brian is not exactly working with her on that.”

In case you didn’t know, the Transformers alum filed for divorce in November 2020 after the couple separated in late 2019. Since, the pair have requested physical and legal joint custody of their three children, Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8, and Megan has also asked for the termination of spousal support.

The source revealed to the publication that she is “very serious with MGK and sees him as her soulmate and life partner.” Awwww!! But what else can we expect from these “twin flames”?!

Just this past weekend, the new couple were hot and heavy in New York City as the musician entered NBC Studios to prepare for his performance on Saturday Night Live. As they got out of the car, MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) carried Megan bridal-style into the building with a crowd of fans around them (featured in the Instagram above). AWWW!

Shortly before, on Thursday, the Jennifer’s Body star was spotted with a massive rock on that finger, causing a hoopla of engagement rumors. However, she seemingly shut down the speculation with an Instagram Story, where she hilariously flashed some “F**K You” bling.

Clever!

The Bad Things performer has been more open about his plans for their future. Just last month, a source divulged to Entertainment Tonight how:

“MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan, and friends could 100 percent see them getting engaged within the next year.”

The insider also added, however, that:

“Megan doesn’t think about getting engaged [or] married, and she doesn’t put a timeline in place, and it’s not something that really crosses her mind.”

Man, oh, man, things seem to be heating up for those two! Hopefully, Megan can get her divorce finalized soon so she can just move on with her life. What could even be taking so long?? It’s not like Brian isn’t in a relationship too! Hey Sharna Burgess!

Anyway, what do U guys think about this latest divorce update? Let us know in the comments (below)!

