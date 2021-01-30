Megan Fox Has An EPIC Response To Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors!

In case you hadn’t seen, the internet went wild with speculation this week after Machine Gun Kelly posted a video backstage at SNL in which you could see Megan Fox in the background just casually wearing a big, shiny ring on THAT finger.

We assume everyone wouldn’t have jumped to conclusions that it was that kind of ring except, you know, the couple have been moving at light speed through their short relationship.

We mean, they are “twin flames” after all — you know, one soul split into two bodies. So you can’t exactly blame us for wondering if they’ve taken the next step and gotten engaged, right?

Well, it turns out Megan can! LOLz!

The Jennifer’s Body star took to her Instagram Story on Friday afternoon to deliver a powerful response to the rumor mill:

Ha!

Our first thought is that Megan is telling everyone to mind their own effin’ business when it comes to the relationship. You know, the one that they’re shoving in our faces in music videos and on social media and in interviews.

But it could be an even more explicit message. She could be showing off that this is the ring she was sporting in that video the whole time. Maybe the f**k was just catching the light in such a way that it looked like a big ol’ rock?

If that’s the case, this is a pretty firm denial. Well, at least for a post with no words.

Well, technically TWO words…

If they aren’t engaged, let’s be honest — it’s just a matter of time, right? Just last month we heard from a source spilling to People that Megan “hopes the divorce” from estranged hubby Brian Austin Green “will happen quickly and be uncomplicated.”

Obviously that’s what every divorcée hopes for, but not all of them find their other half so quickly after the split. (Or shortly before the split in this case.)

Of course that same source did say the couple are moving forward at a more prudent pace than they’re making it sound:

“They are making plans for the future and want to live together. Megan has been taking things slowly though to make sure her sons are doing okay. … They are getting to know him now. Megan’s sons are her number one priority.”

For now our money is on the couple NOT being engaged. If they were, we’d probably hear all about it, right? Of course, MGK’s Saturday Night Live debut would be a pretty public place to make that official… Guess we’ll have to tune in this weekend just in case!

[Image via Megan Fox/Instagram/Machine Gun Kelly/YouTube.]