Brian Austin Green Says Things Are 'Going Really Well Right Now' With Sharna Burgess!

Good for Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess with this!

As we reported early last week, the pair recently took a romantic trip to Kona, Hawaii together, and by all accounts it appears they had a really good time! Now, Brian is opening up even more about the trip — and Burgess, specifically — and things sound like they are progressing pretty perfectly at this point!

The 47-year-old actor spoke to Access Daily in a new interview on Saturday, opening up all about the couple’s growing relationship even though he was clear about not putting a label on things too quickly.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum gushed about the Dancing With The Stars pro all throughout the interview, saying (below):

“[Things are] going really well right now … It’s all going really well. It’s early on so we don’t have any labels for anything, obviously. She’s an amazing woman. She’s super responsible, she’s super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around. I feel blessed right now.”

Awww! That’s so cute! Good for him — and for the 35-year-old Burgess, too!

It’s funny, though; Green recalled being first introduced to Sharna by their mutual business manager — and remembered how he nearly ducked out on the first meeting, only “begrudgingly” agreeing to meet the younger woman to appease the manager.

Funny how things worked out anyways, right?!

BAG said (below):

“[The business manager] was like, ‘Hey I’ve got a client that you should meet.’ We met and we had great conversation. It’s been great so far.”

Ha! Love it!

You can watch the full interview here, BTW:

Too cute!

‘Let It Go’

For her part, Burgess has also now commented publicly about everything! Well, kind of!

Over the weekend, she hosted a live social media Q&A on Instagram for her fans, and was asked multiple times about her relationship status, and what might be going on between her and BAG.

Frustrated by it — really, more amused, TBH — she shot back with her own cute response about her love life, saying (below):

“Y’all don’t give up on this one. It’s almost impossible to fish out real questions amidst ones about my relationship status. I say this with love and kindness. Let it go.”

Ha! What can we say?! It’s big news!

What do U think about this quickly-developing pair, Perezcious readers?!

Fun to see romance blossom right out in front of us, isn’t it??

Even if one of ’em won’t admit as much publicly! LOLz!

