Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Reveals She & Her Son Nearly DIED During 'Traumatic' Labor!

So scary!

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn is giving a rare look into her personal life, sharing new insight into her “very traumatic” labor!

The real estate agent, who welcomed her first son with husband Christian Richard back in May, revealed that they “both didn’t almost make it” after her water broke way too early. OMG!

While appearing on Wednesday’s episode of This Morning, the reality TV star shared:

“I was flatlining, I learnt to be grateful for life. Time is so precious.”

She explained that her water broke while filming and she was rushed to the hospital “already 10 cm dilated,” where doctors eventually discovered that she would need an emergency c-section because her son’s head was wrapped around her umbilical cord.

“I was flatlining. My baby was flatlining. We both didn’t almost make it.”

In July, she admitted in an emotional Instagram post that doctors were so strapped for time to save her that they had to perform an X-ray once the surgery was finished to make sure they didn’t leave any tools inside her. Can you imagine??

Thankfully she and little Christian Georges Dumontet are both fine now. After thanking the hospital staff for their care, she told followers:

“I thank God everyday for my blessings, and my miracle baby. Always remember life is too short and grudges are a waste of perfect happiness. Let go of what you can, and take chances. Give everything and have no regrets. Life is too short to be unhappy. “

The fashionista also shared at the time of her son’s 2-month birthday:

“Reliving the trauma on Selling Sunset about my birth experience, was one of the most difficult things I have ever done; let alone allowing these very raw, personal moments of my life captured on camera.”

Since she’s “not often publicly vulnerable,” she realized that it’s important to be totally authentic to be “a role model,” telling followers:

“I realized that with the responsibility of being a role model, it requires complete authenticity, and I wouldn’t be genuine if I didn’t share my vulnerabilities in the process. That to me is the true definition of being a true Boss Bitch.”

Because of this intense situation, the momma’s whole perspective on life changed — including how she interacts with co-stars and infamous frenemies (like Chrishell Stause). On parenthood, she gushed to the daytime TV hosts:

“It’s amazing. I never thought I could love anyone more than myself, but then I had a baby and I was like, ‘oh my goodness, that’s real love.’ He’s just the light of my life.”

On her new priorities these days, Quinn continued:

“The focus really isn’t on my anymore. It’s about my son and everything that I do for him, I want to be a good mother, a good person, and a good role model. It’s changed me for the better.”

Things have changed so much that her appearances on Selling Sunset will start to look a little different, she alluded:

“In the new season [of Selling Sunset] I am more vulnerable as I tell my story. I’m no longer interested in petty stuff in the office.”

Hmmm… We can’t wait to see that! While there’s no official release date for Season 4, the star teased it will hopefully be out before the end of the year. Exciting!

During the interview, the Netflix personality also discussed what it was like to be one of the first people to have coronavirus — which just so happened to fall on her wedding day in 2019. Rough!

“I had COVID at my wedding in December and I was so sick, there was no explanation as to what it was, but thank goodness I have not contracted it again.”

Since nobody knew what the virus was yet, she had a doctor prescribe her some medication to help her get through the ceremony, adding:

“I was on steroids and antibiotics. I wasn’t 100%, it was still one of the best days of my life.”

Oh, and she totally downplayed the set’s COVID-19 scare, which was potentially brought on by Heather Rae Young’s future hubby Tarek El Moussa last week! So hopefully that means nobody else has tested positive yet?

To hear more, watch her full interview (below)!

