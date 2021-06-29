Watch Megan Fox’s Hilarious Kids Crawl Through Her Today Video Interview!

We may be used to working via Zoom now, but those work from home complications still exist.

Take Megan Fox’s early morning interview with Today on Tuesday. The actress appeared on the show remotely from her current house’s living room — which meant that a few little rascals were able to pop in and out of the frame while she spoke. At one point, she paused the promotion of her latest film to advise her 4-year-old how to sneak off screen, saying:

“Journey, you’ve got to crawl.”

Related: Cardi B Shares Stunning Maternity Photos Featuring Mini-Me Kulture & Offset!

She then explained to Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie:

“They just woke up. It’s 7 or 7:30 here. So, they woke up a few minutes ago. It just is what it is. We just have to make it work. … In the house that we’re staying in right now, this is the living room area, and they all fell asleep on the couch last night, watching a movie. They just woke up.”

The Jennifer’s Body star couldn’t help but laugh as her three boys, whom she shares with Brian Austin Green, began crawling in and out of frame. She told the hosts:

“I wish there was like a way… where you could, just every once in a while, for a day, put them all back to that like 2 or 3-year-old period. Because it’s really hard to watch them grown up. I struggle with that a lot. I cry about it all the time because they grow up so fast. … It’s painful to love something so much.”

With a smile, she added:

“They are hilarious. They don’t listen to me at all.”

The 35-year-old went on to say:

“I also feel like no matter how engaged you are, or no matter how hard you were trying at the time, you always look back and you’re like, ‘I could have been more present,’ or, ‘I hope I was grateful for this while I was in that moment…'”

Then, gesturing to her crawling kids, joked:

“Like this!”

Related: Orlando Bloom Shares Rare Family Photo With Katy Perry & Son Flynn!

Another “moment” she’s embracing is her current relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. She admitted:

“It’s not preferable that everything you do is a news headline, or that people know sort of every time you leave your house. But so far so good. And life is just a series of moments, so I’m just trying to really enjoy this moment, live in it, and be happy with it. I’m very grateful.”

Sounds like Meg’s got the right attitude on life right now. And this has to be one of the most adorable interviews of recent memory!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Actress Megan Fox dishes on her new horror flick “Till Death,” her relationship and motherhood. pic.twitter.com/fShZXaWeJO — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) June 28, 2021

[Image via Megan Fox/Instagram]