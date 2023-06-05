Megan Fox Posts VERY Revealing Unretouched Bikini Pic After 'Body Dysmorphia' Reveal

Megan Fox just returned to Instagram a couple weeks ago, after deleting everything amid her public spat with Machine Gun Kelly.

We still don’t know how that whole debacle is going to shake out for the couple, but the Transformers star has clearly re-entered the spotlight with even fewer effs to give. In her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue interview, she opened up about her body image in a way no one could have suspected.

Related: Megan’s Co-Star Says ‘Maniac’ MGK Went ‘Fully Unhinged’ Over Their Scene Together

The sex symbol vulnerably revealed:

“I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever.”

So many fans have viewed her as the pinnacle of pinup perfection for well over a decade, and she’s felt this way all along? Such a poignant admission. And it makes her latest post over the weekend all the more surprising.

While she was clearly showing off her bod in the pages and cover of SI, that was a magazine shoot. We all know those are retouched and airbrushed and tweaked. But on Sunday Megan posted a bikini selfie that doesn’t have any of that. It’s a real woman, curves, creases, blemishes, and all.

And she looks so f**king hot! Ch-ch-check out the pic (below)!

“Ace of cups” on a bikini pic… Is that a tarot boob joke??

In any case, we’re loving how Megan was able to share this even if she doesn’t see what everyone else does — which is, obviously, a still amazingly fit yet voluptuous bod after the 37-year-old has had multiple children. Frankly, we’re guessing many will think she looks better there than in the impossibly lit SI shoot. What do YOU think??

[Image via Megan Fox/Instagram/Nicky Nelson/Instagram.]