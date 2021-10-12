Yes, Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly F**king Hate Each Other Half The Time

We’ve all heard the stories. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are twin flame souls, a perfect match, it’s such a sexy love story.

But there’s a dark side to their relationship, too. And we aren’t talking about the goth wardrobe and tongue dye.

In a paired profile for GQ Style, the Hollywood “it” couple give the full insight into their relationship. They bare themselves physically, getting almost entirely naked for the cover, they expose themselves to permanent scarring with new tattoos (that read “the darkest fairytale” — an inside joke about an early text message conversation), and of course they talk about their horny, unbridled passion for each other.

But this time, they also finally talk about the low lows that come with such a volatile relationship!

Diving deep while talking about their personal pain, Megan admits the relationship — which is about a year and half or so old at this point — has “euphoric highs” but it also gets really dark:

“This is a very intense relationship. Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves; to face things about ourselves we didn’t want to have to know, that we tried to push away.”

MGK agrees:

“It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other. It’s ecstasy and agony for sure… I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason. God help you if you would’ve met us last Saturday.”

According to the interviewer, this made Megan laugh and quip:

“There’s also the demonic side.”

Yeah, whatever screaming toxic awfulness they’re alluding to is definitely not for everyone. That way just as often ends with police reports and lawsuits just as often as it does with “happily ever after.”

But for now it seems like they’re more or less proud of having what she calls a “combustible element” to their relationship.

Of course, it’s hard not to read into this the same thing many have said over the past couple years — that it seems like she was bored of her previous life and thrilled at the chance for something new. But if you think that’s harsh for ex Brian Austin Green, wait until you hear her talk about her sex life with Colson! Along with the nearly nude cover shot she shared on Instagram, she wrote a sort of poem about the relationship for the caption:

“the tale of two outcasts and star crossed lovers caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare of a romance featuring:

feverish obsession

guns

addiction

shamans

lots of blood

general mayhem

therapy

tantric night terrors

binding rituals

chakra sound baths

psychedelic hallucinations

organic smoothies

and the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary“

Yikes! (We will say, we do like an organic smoothie…)

Read the full interview HERE and see more of their GQ Style spread (below):

Would YOU want to be in a relationship with “tantric night terrors”?

